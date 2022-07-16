Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Chairs All-party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday chaired an all-party meeting in New Delhi. The Speaker stated that the Monsoon session would begin on July 18 and it would conclude on August 12 and made an appeal to all party leaders to hold discussions on key issues currently facing us, in the interest of the country without any disruptions.

"I have asked all the leaders of the political parties that the house should run with dignity without any disruption, and the leaders of all the parties should cooperate so that the aspirations and expectations of the people of the country can be fulfilled through this house. The leaders of all the parties have assured me that they will cooperate in the proceedings of the House, discuss important issues and bills and will continue to do the same in the coming levels with a positive approach," said Om Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further stated, "I have expressed my expectations from the leaders of all parties that this session is from the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. In this session we are celebrating the journey of 75 years, the journey in which democracy has been strengthened, our effort should be to increase the public's trust in democratic institutions, so there should be a dignified, meaningful, positive and in the interest of the country inside the House, keeping in mind the welfare of the citizens".

A number of key leaders were present for the meeting, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.

The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence from Monday.

Controversies ahead of Monsoon Session

It is pertinent to mention that multiple controversies have erupted among the political parties ahead of the Monsoon session.

Parliament Order Row: A faceoff between BJP and Congress after the latest Parliament notice was issued by the Parliament security office stating that any sort of demonstrations, dharna, or religious ceremony will not be allowed within the limits of Parliament House. Responding to the latest order, Congress slammed the Centre stating that they want to transform the country's democracy into a dictatorship. However, a UPA government order dated 2009 surfaced which is the exact carbon copy of the 2021 NDA's order on 'dharnas' and 'demonstrations'.

List of unparliamentary words released: On July 14, a new booklet was released by the Lok Sabha secretariat ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session that stated the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'COVID spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Following an Opposition furore, the Lok Sabha Speaker addressed a briefing where he brandished the corresponding 2010 booklet of the UPA, in which terms like 'corruption', 'communal', 'James Bond' and others were cited for expulsion.

