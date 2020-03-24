Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Donates One Month's Salary To PM Relief Fund For COVID-19

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday decided to donate his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund which has been set up to fight the war against the novel Coronavirus. Previously the Lok Sabha speaker had urged people to exercise caution to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. He asserted that the Parliament supports PM Modi's address to the nation. OM Birla also added that the entire world is battling with the COVID-19 crisis and India is also making all its possible efforts.

Contributing one month’s salary to the PM Relief Fund setup to fight COVID-19.

We’re all in this together.#coronavirusindia — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) March 24, 2020

Recently, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik had also pledged his three month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help those affected by Coronavirus. Similarly, Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had donated Rs 50 lakh to Delhi hospitals for equipment. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also donated 2 months of her salary to PM and CM funds respectively.

PM Modi to address nation

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country on Tuesday, March 24 at 8 pm on "vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. "This will be the Prime Minister's second address in the space of five days and he will be speaking on the pandemic, which has claimed more than nine lives across the country with more than 500 people being infected.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, 519 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, 10 deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases of about 107. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

