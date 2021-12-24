Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses Worry Over Constant Disruption of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced concerns on Friday about the constant disruption of proceedings and a 'lack of decorum' in Parliament and state legislatures, saying that dissension should not lead to an impasse. He added that while obstructing proceedings was unethical and unconstitutional, it was much more distressing when such disruptions were organised.

"Democracy is based on discussions and dialogue," Birla remarked in an address to the Assam Assembly. " However, the constant disruption of House deliberations and a lack of decorum is a matter of concern. While disagreements between the Treasury and opposition benches are natural," he noted adding that "dissent should not lead to an impasse."

The Speaker recommended political parties to hold talks on difficult subjects and guarantee that the House runs in a way that fulfils the people's expectations and desires. "It is unethical and unconstitutional to disrupt the House's processes." Disruptions are frequently pre-planned rather than occurring naturally. "This type of behaviour is much more disturbing," Birla remarked. He noted that disrupting and adjourning proceedings are not part of India's democratic traditions, and urged the legislators to fulfil people's expectations.

Birla stated that parliamentary democracy binds a diverse country like India together and that as the country commemorates 75 years of independence, it is vital to reassess how the House, which is an integral part of the system, performs. Assam is a thriving example of unity in diversity, said Birla, the first Lok Sabha Speaker to address the Assam Assembly.

"Assam is the connecting link between India's richly diverse North East and the rest of the country." "Our democracy becomes even more durable as a result of this variety," he added. At a ceremony in the legislature's central hall, Birla also unveiled the Assam Legislative Assembly Digital TV.

Also, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi blamed the Opposition for the halted winter session on Wednesday, claiming they were unable to "digest" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mandate in the 2019 general election. The session, which began on November 29, was hampered by lengthy disturbances, especially in the Upper House, where the suspension of 12 Opposition legislators on the first day sparked a heated debate between the government and the opposition. The Upper House's productivity was merely 48%. The Opposition's demand to debate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence caused minor interruptions and limited work in the Lower House, which had an 82% production rate. The government has been accused by the opposition of suffocating debate in the House and rushing bills through.

