Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Hopes For Productive Budget Session, Urges Parties To Cooperate

A day before the commencement of the Budget Session of the parliament, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and reviewed the preparations for the commencement of the parliament session in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lok Sabha speaker further apprised that he is looking forward to conducting a meaningful and productive session with the cooperation of all political parties. He also stated that he is looking forward to discussing every subject in a detailed manner.



In a tweet, Birla said, “We expect the House to function in a streamlined manner and discuss in detail every subject related to the country. With the wide cooperation of all the parties, we can make the Budget Session productive in the interest of the country.”

This comes after the opposition prepares to gherao the Centre over the Pegasus Spyware row and other issues during the Budget Session of Parliament which commences on Monday.

All Updates on impending 2022 Budget Session of Parliament

The Budget session of the parliament will begin on Jan 31, Monday and the first part will continue till Feb 11. As per the latest information, there will be no Question Hour and Zero Hour on the first two days of the 2022 Budget Session (January 31 and February 1) in the Parliament.



Zero Hour has been cancelled owing to the address of the President to both Houses of the Parliament and the Presentation of Union Budget 2022 respectively. Both the Question Hour and Zero Hour and matters of Urgent Public Importance will be raised on February 2 this year. ANI reported that both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are likely to deliberate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for three days commencing on February 2. For the Members of Parliament to raise issues on Urgent Public Importance, they are expected to serve a notice before 10 AM to the Speaker on the day of sitting.

Finance Minister to present Union Budget on Feb-1

Besides, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday, February 1. In Budget 2022-23, Sitharaman will try to address the challenges around life and livelihood posed by the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also present the Economic Survey 2021-22in the parliament.

While the first part of the Budget Session will be held from January 31 till February 11, the second part will resume on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The Session comes at a time when a heated election campaign is ongoing in five poll-bound states-- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

Image: Twitter/ @OmBirla