Lok Sabha Speaker Reacts To Congress' Bharat Jodo Chants: 'Bharat Juda Hua Hai'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government on several issues in the Budget session of the Parliament on February 7, after his speech the Lok Sabha speaker retorted the chanting by the Congress parliamentarians of Bharat Jodo with ‘Bharat Juda Hua hai’.

Soon after the speech of Rahul Gandhi was over, the parliamentarians from the grand old party started chanting Bharat Jodo, Bharat Jodo, referring to the Bharat Jodo yatra, and as a response to the same, Lok Sabha speaker responded with ‘Bharat Juda hua hai’.

Rahul Gandhi attacks centre on Agniveer, Adani



Speaking for the first time after completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the centre on several issues including the new defence recruitment scheme - Agnipath and the recent row over the erosion of the value of the shares of the Adani group after the report released by the Hindenburg Research.

Citing his conversations with the youth, masses, and army officers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi stated, "People also talked about the Agniveer scheme but the youth of India told us about them being asked to leave after 4 years. Retired senior officers said that Agniveer Yojana came from RSS, Home Ministry, and not from the Indian Army," he claimed.”

On the Adani issue, Gandhi said the name of businessman Gautam Adani came up universally across states where he travelled for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, "From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to J&K we have been listening to one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...people used to ask me how Adani enters any business and never fails. Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and how has his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022," he said.