Lok Sabha Speaker Waves 2010's 'expunged Words' Book In Face Of Opposition's 'gag' Claim

After an Opposition uproar over certain words being categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that no words have been banned and just a list of words that have been expunged has been shared.

He said that expunging unparliamentary words is not a new practice and it has been happening since 1954. "Earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released... to avoid wastage of papers, we have put it on internet. No words have been banned, we have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that false rumours would not have been spread if the Opposition had read booklets on unparliamentary words by the previous government.

"Have they (Opposition) read this 1100-page dictionary (comprising unparliamentary words), if they had...would not have spread misconception...It's been released in 1954...1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010...began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010," he said.

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader', 'Snoopgate', 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent' among others will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Opposition claims 'gag order' on some terms used in Parliament

The Opposition, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, on Thursday, slammed the "gag order" on the use of certain words in Parliament, stating that all terms used by opposition political parties to describe the Modi government will now be considered "unparliamentary".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India". "Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken," he said. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said that new the Opposition will not be allowed to use basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament.

Following the attacks, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a statement fact-checking the Opposition. The Secretariat clarified that the list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures.

"There has been a lot of hue and cry about the compilation of unparliamentary words in the parliament. But what is amusing is that they have tried to create a storm without knowing the facts. This list is brought out every year. The list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures. It also contains a list of words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries," government sources said on Thursday.

The Secretariat also listed some words recently banned in state assemblies by Congress and AAP governments.