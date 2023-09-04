Lokayukta Raids Target Government Offices In Dharwad

Lokayukta police conducted raids in Dharwad today, targeting multiple government offices, including the Mini Vidhana Soudha on September 4.

Over 10 offices were subject to simultaneous raids, led by Lokayukta SP Satish Chittaguppi. Many officers and staff were not present in their offices during the raids, resulting in scolding from Lokayukta officials. The offices under scrutiny extended to various departments, such as Backward Classes, Handlooms and Textiles, as well as the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens.

(Further details are awaited)