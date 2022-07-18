Lone NCP MLA In Gujarat Votes For NDA's Droupadi Murmu In Presidential Election

NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja, the party's lone representative in the Gujarat Assembly, has voted in favour of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote on Monday, Jadeja revealed that he voted for the woman tribal leader in the Presidential election. The NCP MLA is the son of 'Godmother' Santokben Jadeja.

The move comes as a setback for the Sharad Pawar-led party, which has extended support to joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential polls.

Gujarat | NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja says he has voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/dorgGuOQqT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

With the term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu is facing off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional and Opposition parties like the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JMM, JD(S), OP Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others, Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and soar past 61% in today's polls.

After being elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first President who was born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the apex Constitutional post. She has previously served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

The President is elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. The counting of votes will be on July 21. Nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election.