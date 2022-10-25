Long Before Rishi Sunak & Kamala Harris, These Minority Leaders Held Top Posts In India

As the Conservative Party leader Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is all set to take over as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a row has erupted over his ancestral roots. Citing the example of Sunak and American Vice-President Kamala Harris, the opposition parties have now raked up the issue of 'non-majority citizens'.

Political leaders like P Chidambaram, Mehbooba Mufti, and Shashi Tharoor highlighted that people of the US and the UK have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government questioning whether it can happen in India. Following this, a war of words erupted between the opposition and the government.

If we look back at our history, India has had its own fair share of ministers who came from minority, backward castes and have served in the highest consituational positions.

Minority Leaders In India who held top positions

1. Zakir Husain (1967-69)

Born on February 8, 1897, Dr. Zakir Husain was an Indian educationist and served as President of India from May 13, 1967 until his death on May 3, 1969. In 1965, he served briefly as the acting President when President Radhakrishnan left for the United Kingdom to undergo treatment for cataract. Husain was chosen as the Congress party’s candidate to succeed Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as the President of India in the presidential election of 1967. Husain was the first Muslim and governor of a state to be elected President of India. On May 3, 1969, he suffered a mild heart attack and died in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

2. Mohammad Hidayatullah (1969-69, 1982-82)

Born on September 17, 1905, Mohammad Hidayatullah served as acting President of India twice in his lifetime. After the sudden death of Zakir Husain, the then Vice President of India V. V. Giri became the acting President but later he resigned from both positions to become a candidate in the 1969 Presidential polls. Hidayatullah then served as the President of India for a short period from 20 July to 24 August. Again in 1982, when then President Zail Singh went to the U.S. for medical treatment, Vice-President Hidayatullah officiated as president from 6 October 1982 to 31 October 1982. Thus, he officiated as acting president twice. In Indian history, he became the only person to have served in all three offices of Chief Justice of India, President of India, and the Vice-President of India

3. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (1974-77)

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was born on May 13, 1905, and was an Indian lawyer as well as a politician from the state of Assam. He served as the fifth President of India from 1974 to 1977. Ahmed imposed a national emergency under Article 352 of India’s Constitution late in the night of 25 June, 1975 on the advice of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

4. Giani Zail Singh (1982-87)

Giani Zail Singh also known as Jarnail Singh was born on May 5, 1916. He was an Indian politician from Punjab who served as the seventh president of India from 1982 to 1987. Singh became the first Sikh and the first person from a backward caste to be elected as president.

5. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (2002-07)

Born on October 15, 1931, Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. Kalam has been widely referred to as a People's President as he was elected with the support of the BJP as well as by the then-opposition party Congress.

6. Manmohan Singh (Prime Minister from 2004-14)

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, and served as the 13th prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014. He became the first Sikh prime minister of India. Singh also became the third longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He served his first term from 2004–2009 and was re-elected for the second term from 2009 to 2014.

7. Droupadi Murmu (Current President of India)

Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, and is currently serving as the 15th President of India since 25 July, 2022. She has become the first person belonging to the tribal community and also the second woman after Pratibha Patil to hold the office. Droupadi Murmu is also the first President born in Independent India.

(Image: PTI/Twitter_@MahilaCongress)