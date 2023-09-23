'Long-suspected Secret Is Out': Chidambaram As Kumaraswamy's JD(S) Joins BJP-led NDA

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the recently announced BJP and JD(S) alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said that the “long-suspected secret is out”. Termingh the both the parties as conservative, regressive and misogynist, the Congress leader warned the minorities and women of Karnataka to be aware of the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader wrote, “The long-suspected secret is out. The BJP has officially welcomed the JD(S) into the NDA.” “The SC, ST, OBC, Minorities and women of Karnataka must take note of this alliance between conservative, regressive and misogynist parties that want to preserve the old order,” he added.

Chidambaram’s attack came a day after the JD(S) officially joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of next year's general election. The alliance was announced a day after HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy met Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Parliament on Thursday, September 21.

Kumaraswamy's JD(S) joins BJP-led NDA alliance

Following days of speculations, the Janata Dal (Secular) finally on Friday agreed to join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, no clarity has been given on the seat sharing formula between the alliance partners yet.

"I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'New India, Strong India’,” BJP national president JP Nadda posted on X.

The speculations of the alliance first surfaced, after Karnataka BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hinted that the saffron party was considering an understanding with the JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.