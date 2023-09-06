Looking To Repeat Karnataka Poll Success, Congress Freebie Posters Galore In Telangana

To repeat the electoral victory in Karnataka, the Telangana Congress is adopting a similar strategy in the State by offering freebies and putting up posters promising various sops. To counter the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party across the State has come up with posters and hoardings promising LPG cylinders for Rs 500, pensions, and aid for house construction, among others to the voters. Notably, elections are due in Telangana later this year.

Among many sops offered by the Congress ticket aspirants in Telangana, in case of coming to power in the state, some of them include LPG cylinders at subsidised prices, free public transportation for women, increased pension of Rs 4000 per month, Rs 5 Lakh assistance for building a house, unemployment benefits for jobless youths, etc. To woo the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe voters, some Congress leaders in their posters, have also mentioned the entire list of 12 promises announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the SC, and ST community. This was as a part of the ‘SC, ST declaration’ announced by the Congress.

Telangana Congress’ freebie blitz ahead of elections

To please the Christian and Muslim electorate and Backward Class (BC), the ticket aspirants in the State Congress, have also put up posters with sops lined up for the people of the community. All the posters have pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other Congress leaders, including the late Y S Rajashekara Reddy, former CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on May 8, targeting the youth voters of the State, announced the “Youth Declaration” at a public meeting in Telangana. She said that if Congress forms the government in Telangana, it would provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 Lakhs to jobless youths to start businesses, and electric scooters to students, besides giving an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000.

Additionally, on a population basis, a major boost on the jobs front was also promised for the people in the SC, and ST categories. As a part of the ‘declaration’ it was announced that SC and ST quota will be increased from 12 to 18 per cent; financial benefits to the families of the SCs and STs to the tune of Rs Rs 12 Lakh; Rs 6 Lakh assistance for each homeless SC, STs family and allotment of plots. For SC and ST students, financial grants and assistance were promised. Along the lines of the SC, and ST declaration, the State Congress committee is also currently working on a similar declaration for minorities like Christians and Muslims.