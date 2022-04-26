In a major development, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has hailed the decision of the Calcutta High Court on the Contai Municipal polls violence. The BJP leader further added that after the HC orders, the people can breathe a sigh of relief as there will be free and fair elections in the state. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that the Trinamool Congress-led state government along with the state police had 'razed democracy.'

Suvendu Adhikari said, "State Police & TMC goons razed democracy, HC order (on Contai Municipal poll violence) is good judgement. After this judgement, there'll be an atmosphere of free & fair elections." Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the Opposition leader said that the condition of the state is such that Article 356 should be implemented, that is President's rule.

Calcutta High Court orders probe on Contai Municipal polls Violence

A month ago, municipal polls concluded in the state of West Bengal where the Trinamool Congress swept 102 municipalities out of the 108 available. While the people were voting in their respective constituencies, there were incidents of violence in the polling booths. The BJP leaders alleged that there was booth capturing and EVM tampering amid the civic polls.

The brother of LoP Suvendu Adhikari decided to take the matter to the court of law. Soumendu Adhikari filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court accusing the state government of the aforementioned crimes. Hearing the matter on April 26, the Calcutta High Court asked the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to conduct a forensic audit of the Contai Municipal poll. It is pertinent to mention here that the court has asked the Central lab to give a detailed report within six weeks. The aim of the central lab while doing the probe will be to find out whether allegations of violence by the BJP were true or not.

West Bengal polls and violence

In the past two years, West Bengal has undergone multiple polls and during every poll, there have been incidents of violence. The major one was the assembly polls which concluded last year amid violence. Even after the results were declared, the state saw heavy violence across the state and its probe is still underway. A month ago, civic polls concluded in the state again amid heavy violence and the High Court pronounced a judgement about the same earlier on Tuesday.

The court is expected to hear the matter again after six weeks. Even during the by-polls elections, the state police had caught many arms and ammunition from the areas which were supposed to undergo polls. It is pertinent to mention here that in all of the above-mentioned polls, the incumbent TMC government easily won and retained power in the civic polls as well as the state polls.

Image: Facebook/Suvendu Adhikari, PTI