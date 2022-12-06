'Lord Ram Didn't Hate Anyone': Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe At BJP Again Despite Criticism

Despite facing vociferous criticism, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued to attack BJP and RSS for allegedly not using the slogan 'Jai Siya Ram'. Addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 5, Gandhi also accused the ruling dispensation of working against the principles which Lord Ram stood for. Maintaining that the latter never hated anyone, he claimed that BJP and RSS were spreading hatred and violence in the country.

Rahul Gandhi opined, "'Jai Siya Ram' means the slogan of Sita and Ram. Ram is incomplete without Sita and Sita is incomplete without Ram. So why have RSS and BJP removed mother Sita from their slogan? If you want to say 'Jai Shri Ram', say it. But RSS leaders have to say 'Jai Siya Ram' and they can't insult mother Sita."

He added, "When we say 'Hey Ram', we decide to live our lives on the principles of Lord Ram. RSS leaders have forgotten this slogan too. Because they don't believe in the principles of Lord Ram. If they believed in them, they would never have spread hatred and violence in the country. They would never commit atrocities on farmers, make people unemployed and insult women. So I want to tell RSS leaders that understand Lord Ram. Understand his principles. He only talked about love, brotherhood, honour. He didn't talk about hatred and violence."

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on December 2, Rahul Gandhi told people in Madhya Pradesh that RSS and BJP had insulted Goddess Sita. He buttressed his point by citing the alleged reluctance of RSS and BJP leaders to say 'Jai Siya Ram'. The Wayanad MP also claimed that no woman can be a part of the RSS. The attack on the saffron party came days ahead of the polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election. However, Union Minister Smriti Irani who beat Gandhi in the Congress bastion of Amethi in the 2019 General election cried foul over the aforesaid remarks.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV while participating in a roadshow for the Gujarat polls, she mocked the Wayanad MP for suddenly taking an 'interest' in Hinduism. She stressed, "It is sad he is linking his politics of frustration to Sanatan Dharma. It will be good if he doesn't view our God in such a narrow manner. It is also laughable that the person whose family refuted the existence of Lord Ram in an affidavit is teaching us about Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram."