'Lord Ram Will Sit In His Temple After 550 Yrs': Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle From Aligarh

Amit Shah sounded the 2024 poll bugle from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on the occasion of the second death anniversary of former chief minister of the state Kalyan Singh. Speaking at 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' programme on Monday, Shah gave a clarion call to attendees saying: "Raise your hands and say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with a resolve to give all 80 (Lok Sabha) seats in UP to the BJP."

"I have come here from Delhi to pay tributes to Kalyan Singh, our senior BJP leader, 'Ram Bhakt' and the one who initiated the work of uplifting the backward in Uttar Pradesh," Amit Shah said speaking at a rally in Aligarh's Numaish Maidan.

'Lord Ram will sit in his grand temple after 550 years'

Lord Ram will sit in his grand temple after 550 years — in the beginning of 2024 — under the leadership of PM Modi, said Amit Shah and added: "On that day, there will be a sense of satisfaction among devotees of Ram all over the world."

"When Babuji (Kalyan Singh) became the chief minister of UP, he set three targets - to speed up the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, to implement the BJP's idea of upliftment of the poor, and welfare of crores of backward people without disturbing social harmony. I am happy that PM Modi is taking forward all three works," Amit Shah was quoted saying.

Yogi Adityanath congratulates entrepreneurs

Yogi Adityanath congratulated entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for contributing to 'Make In India'.

"On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs Day, I congratulate all the entrepreneurs who have contributed towards 'Make in India' under PM Modi's leadership. In 1991, Kalyan Singh (former CM) set up 'Talanagri' to give a new identity to the entrepreneurs here," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath during 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' event at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh.