'Lost Bypoll Due To BJP-BSP Alliance', Laments SP's Azamgarh Candidate Dharmendra Yadav

In a major setback to the Samajwadi Party, Bhojpuri actor and BJP politician Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated the Samajwadi Party candidate, Dharmendra Yadav, a three-time Member of Parliament, by a margin of 8,679 votes in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypoll results announced on Sunday. Azamgarh's leader Yadav held the state administration and the 'BJP-BSP alliance' responsible for his loss. However, he expressed hope that by 2024, people will make the SP win.

Dharmendra Yadav, a two-time MP from Badaun and one-time MP from Mainpuri, spoke to the media after the loss and said, "We fought election within 12-14 days and got historic support of people. I lost because of state administration and the BJP-BSP alliance which is palpable even in Presidential elections. By 2024, the people of Azamgarh will again make the SP win. I regret that I could not make my party win from the seat."

BSP, BJP statements on Azamgarh bypoll results

Meanwhile, winner 'Nirahua' said, "I would credit this win to BJP's good policies and various groundwork schemes for the upliftment of the poor." Taking a dig at former CM Akhilesh Yadav, who vacated the Azamgarh seat following his win in the Assembly elections, the actor-politician said, "My priority will be to begin stagnant development works here at the earliest. I would only have 1.5 years but would try my best to get everything done within that time frame." He asserted that his win is a result of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a major blow to the Samajwadi Party, Dharmendra Yadav lost to BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' with the Bahujan Samaj Party's Shah Alam Alias Guddu Jamali garnering 2,66,210 votes, probably eating into the SP vote share.

Following the results, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati tweeted in Hindi, "The UP by-election results have once again proved that only BSP has the ideological and ground force to defeat the BJP here. The party's effort to explain this to the entire population will continue so that the much-awaited political change can take place in the state,"

"The ruling party wins by-election in Azamgarh. The close fight the BSP has given despite the tactics of the ruling BJP and SP is commendable," she added.