'Lost Count': Karti Chidambaram Reacts To Fresh CBI Raids, 'How Many Times Has It Been?'

Amid Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at multiple locations of Karti Chidambaram, the Congress leader hinted at a politically motivated investigation and stated that he has lost count of how many times these raids have been conducted against him. As per sources, CBI has booked Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification. It is to be noted that in the morning hours of May 17, CBI carried out searches at the premises of Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record", Karti Chidambaram said in a Tweet.

I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022

In a recent update, a Chinese link emerged as CBI raids continue in 9 locations in a fresh case over a Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification. It is learned that Karti Chidambaram's transaction of Rs 50 lakhs for Chinese visas is under the CBI scanner.

According to a preliminary investigation, Karti Chidambaram facilitated 250 Chinese national work Visas in lieu of a bribe.

CBI raids properties owned by P Chidambaram and his son

In August 2019, Former Union home and finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation from his residence in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case.

In October 2019, CBI raided over 14 residential premises in Chennai and Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, and in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurgaon owned by former P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

Agency reports said it had registered a case related to alleged irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 to INX Media and its then directors, Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea. According to the CBI, the company had applied for foreign direct investment worth Rs 4.62 crore and had invested downstream into INX News Pvt Ltd, without FIPB approval.

(Image: PTI)