'Lost In Himachal By 1% But Centre Assures 100% Commitment To Development': PM Modi Avers

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a spectacular victory in Gujarat winning/leading on 156 seats at latest count, in Himachal Pradesh, it ceded power to the Congress which secured 15 more seats (out of a total of 68) but only managed to outpace the BJP's voteshare by 0.9%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers at the BJP headquarters in the National Capital. In his victory speech to BJP cadres, the Prime Minister thanked the voters of Himachal Pradesh for supporting BJP in the state. He avered that the difference between the number of votes for BJP and Congress was less than 1% in Himachal, opining that it indicated that the people of the state had affection for the party.

Addressing BJP supporters from party headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "The vote-share difference between Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh shows the affection of people for BJP. Today, BJP also emerged victorious in the UP's Rampur, and Bihar bypolls. I also want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully."

'Centre assures 100% commitment to development': PM Modi

PM Modi further asserted that people's mandate for BJP is overwhelming. "As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I want to thank the people of Himachal, Gujarat, and Delhi and I accept the voters' mandate in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

"The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1% in Himachal. The state never saw any election results with such a narrow gap in vote share. I assure the citizens of Himachal Pradesh that the Centre will not spare any effort in the development of the state. We lost in Himachal by 1% but the Centre assures 100% commitment to development," the Prime Minister said, also mentioning the state's decades-long record of voting incumbent governments out of power, which has now been extended by another 5-year-term.

He further said that the increasing support for BJP is important as the nation has entered 'Amrit Kaal'. "The increasing support shows that people's anger towards dynasty politics and corruption is growing. It is the reflection of New India. The results show that development is the only poll agenda for the next 25 years."

Making a development pitch in his victory speech, PM Modi asserted that BJP has been shaped by sacrifices. "Every BJP cadre kept their personal aspirations at bay and worked for the party. We ensure to work diligently in Himachal Pradesh. Youngsters vote for the party they trust. And if they voted for us, they voted for our vision and development," he added.

PM Modi launches a scathing attack on AAP

Questioning the silence of 'those who claim to be neutral' at AAP over losing deposits in many seats in Himachal Pradesh (where it drew a blank) and Gujarat, PM Modi said, "In this year's Assembly elections, we identified lot many people. People who claim themselves as 'neutrals', are now not speaking about AAP losing its deposit in Himachal."

"Those who call themselves neutral, who need to be neutral, where they stand, when and how they change colours? And how they play the game, it is very important for the country to know this," PM Modi added.