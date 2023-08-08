Last Updated:

'Lost Your Mental Composure': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At Kumaraswamy Over 'fake' Letter

Responding to Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah said that the former CM has lost his 'mental composure' and wished him a speedy recovery. 

Siddaramaiah

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.


Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, hit back at JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy over the latter's relentless attacks regarding a letter on corruption by a cabinet minister. In response to the allegations by Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah said that the former CM has lost his 'mental composure' and wished him a speedy recovery. 

"Given the personal level of accusations and language you have been making against me recently, it seems that you have lost your mental composure due to the shock of the election defeat," Siddaramaiah tweeted in response to Kumarawamy's thread of tweetes. "I can only wish you a speedy recovery. Also, the fake-genuine issue of MLA's letter mentioned by you will soon be out of investigation," he further said. 

Siddaramaiah-Kumaraswamy tussle escalates

The exchange between the two veteran leaders began when a disputed letter surfaced accusing Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy of demanding bribes from officials. Siddaramaiah was quick to label the latter 'fake' and accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against the Congress government. He also questioned if the BJP was fabricated it with its 'brother,' referring to Kumaraswamy over reports of a potential alliance between the BJP and the JD(S). 

The Karnataka CM has been calling the letter 'fake' and handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation. "It has come out that the letter in circulation in the public domain is fake. The joint agriculture director has already clarified that no officers in the district have written such a letter," Siddaramaiah tweeted on Monday. The case is about the letter which was allegedly written by the officers to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who in turn wrote to the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma regarding a probe. Some of the complainants in the letter threatened to end their lives along with their family members if no action is taken to curb the corruption. 

