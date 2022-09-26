"Congress is on the decline in Karnataka and can continue campaigns against me," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, downplaying the opposition party's aggressive PayCM campaign in the poll-bound state. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Bommai said there were enough scams on Congress’s platter, yet the party had launched the campaign against him.

“Let the Congress party continue the PayCM campaign and we will welcome it. The decline of the Congress has started,” he said. “What’s in (PayCM)? It is just another campaign that people have seen enough of. Such things can be launched using any app on the internet. It is known even to children,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Congress leaders were so selfish that they were willing to sacrifice the State’s interests and tarnish its image just to come back to power. He said there was ample opportunity for everyone to discuss issues in the Legislative Assembly but the Opposition does not have concrete material to debate there so, they resort to a low-level campaign.

Bommai mocks Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra

Replying to a question about whether the PayCM campaign was launched in view of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entering Karnataka, Bommai said lotus has bloomed in every constituency where the Congress leader visited during the 2019 elections.

“Rahul Gandhi can come and go. Lotus bloomed in every constituency that he visited in the previous election,” he said.

The Congress launched the PayCM campaign and started putting up posters on public walls in various parts of the State accusing the present dispensation of indulging in corruption.

Resembling payment platform Paytm’s advertisements, the poster had the chief minister’s image in the middle of a QR code. Upon scanning, the QR code redirects one to a portal https://40percentsarkara.com/#/home The ruling BJP is mulling over a tech-based offensive against the Congress, sources in the saffron party said.

(With inputs from agency)