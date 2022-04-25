Loudspeaker Ban Row: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, LoP Fadnavis Skip All-party Meet

Amid the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena government had earlier called for an all-party meeting. Now, the party has informed that CM Uddhav Thackeray has skipped the meeting. Apart from the CM, the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, Devendra Fadnavis also missed the all-party meeting amid the MVA- BJP tiff.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse and Dy CM Ajit Pawar are set to chair the meeting in an endeavour to finalise the guidelines for the use of loudspeakers. With CM Uddhav Thackeray missing the meeting, the party further informed that minister Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai will join the meeting on behalf of Shiv Sena.

With the meeting, the government will also look to ensure that there is no threat to the law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Monday announced that his party's chief Raj Thackeray would not be participating in the all-party meeting called by the state government. As per sources, the meeting is set to start at the Sahayadri Guest House at 11 am.

Fadnavis skips all-party meeting

In a key development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also missed the all-party meeting. As the meeting is set to proceed, Fadnavis along with BJP state president Chandrakant Dada Patil and leader of opposition Praveen Darekar will speak to reporters at the BJP office in Nariman point at 1 pm. The reason for Fadnavis' skip of the meeting is yet to be disclosed. This comes after Fadnavis contended that the common man desired the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra amid BJP's tiff with MVA over the attack on Kirit Somaiya and the arrest of the Rana couple.

Raj Thackeray skips all-party meeting

MNS announced that its president Raj Thackeray did not participate in the all-party meeting on Monday over the loudspeaker ban row. While revealing this, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande added that he along with party leaders Nitin Sardesai and Bala Nandgaonkar will attend the meeting in the Sahyadri Guest House. Meanwhile, Deshpande expressed hope that an appropriate decision will be taken only after taking into account the verdicts of the Supreme Court, various High Courts, and the rules pertaining to noise pollution.

Leaders to be present at the meet

Leaders to be present in the all-party meet chaired by Dy CM Ajit Pawar and HM Dilip Walse Patil are Congress’ Nana Patole, BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, Imtiaz Jaleel, Waris Pathan, and Fayaz Ahmed Khan from AIMIM. Other leaders include Hitendra Thakur, Shitiz Thakur - Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Jayant Patil, Balaram Patil - Peasants and Workers Party of India, Abu Azmi, Rais Shaikh – SP, Kapil Patil - Lokbharti Party, Bharti Lavhekar, Vinayak Mete - Shivsangram Paksh, Ashok Dhawale, Vinod Nikole - CPI(M).

MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Bala Nandgaonkar will be present while Prakash Ambedkar and Rekha Thakur will represent Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Jogendra Kawade Rajendra Gawai and Milind Surve from RPI, Ramakant Gaikwad, Gautam Sonawane from RPI (A), Prakash Ambedkar, Rekha Thakur -- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Dhananjay Shinde and Ranga Rachure from AAP are other leaders attending the meet.

Loudspeaker ban row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law". A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. The guidelines in this regard are likely to be issued in the next few days.

Image: ANI