Loudspeaker Row: 5 MNS Leaders Detained In Navi Mumbai Ahead Of May 4 Ultimatum

In the latest escalation in the loudspeaker row, the Maharashtra police on Tuesday detained five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane. The MNS office-bearers were detained by the Koparkhairane police, in what seems to be 'preemptive detention' ahead of the party's May 4 ultimatum.

Earlier in the day, MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali was also taken into preemptive custody and speakers from his Chandivali office were confiscated. The five leaders who have been detained in Navi Mumbai are Prasad Ghorpade, Balaji Londhe, Nitin Naik, Praveen Hange, Sharad Dighe, and Nagesh Lingayat.

A day before Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker deadline, a political storm erupted in Maharashtra on May 3 after the Aurangabad Police filed an FIR against him and organisers of the MNS rally, that was held on May 1. As per the FIR copy accessed by Republic Media Network, the police have booked the MNS president over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him during his speech. During the rally, Raj Thackeray had allegedly appealed to shut down loudspeakers by May 4 or face the 'power of the people of Maharashtra'.

The MNS chief has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 116, 117, 153, and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for his alleged inflammatory remarks. The situation worsened after the Sangli Police requested the Mumbai Police to implement a non-bailable warrant against him in a 2008 case. Heavy deployment was seen outside the MNS chief's Dadar residence all day.

Raj Thackeray reiterates May 4 ultimatum

Refusing to bow down to the legal action, Raj Thackeray issued a lengthy statement in the evening, where he reiterated his May 4 ultimatum over loudspeakers. The MNS chief backed his previous call to take down the loudspeakers and stated that if the same is not done by May 4, then people should play Hanuman Chalisa wherever loudspeakers are used.

He also took a potshot at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminding him of late Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's words. "I appeal to CM of Maharashtra that years ago, Shivsena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that 'all loudspeakers need to silenced'..." he wrote.

"Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power?" questioned the MNS chief.

Appeal to all pic.twitter.com/ptN8sLUA8Z — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 3, 2022

Image: PTI