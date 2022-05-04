Loudspeaker Row: On Ultimatum Day, Raj Thackeray Asserts 'Aandolan Will Continue'

Amid heightened tension over Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum, the MNS chief on Wednesday proclaimed that the ‘Aandolan will continue’. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Raj Thackeray issued statements concerning the ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques and asserted that his party would move ahead with its agitation. Furthermore, he stated that the battle would not stop until the demands are met.

Speaking to the media amidst the raging loudspeaker debate, Raj Thackeray announced that his party will continue with its agitation, adding that it was the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government’s turn to take a decision on the matter. "Our Aandolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day,” he said.

Raj Thackeray made it clear that the agitation seeking a ban on loudspeakers will continue until a decision is taken. “Now, the Maharashtra government has to decide what they really want to do as it is not a matter of one day. This will go on until the government takes a decision,” he said. “This will not stop and Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws," the MNS chief further added. Furthermore, Thackeray went on to clarify that the ongoing row wasn’t a religious issue. However, he demanded the state police take cognisance of azaan being played on loudspeakers at mosques.

MNS workers detained over loudspeaker row

In a move to evade any kind of disruptions ahead of Raj Thackeray's May 4 ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship, the Maharashtra Police launched a state-wide crackdown on Raj Thackeray-led MNS' leaders and activists. So far, over 1,000 MNS activists have been detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques. While prohibitory notices are issued to another 14,000 workers. A non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray has been issued by a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district, in connection with a 14-year-old case.

In addition, Mumbai police have served him a notice under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, related to preventing cognizable offences, as a precautionary measure. Police have issued precautionary notices under various sections of the CrPC to more than 300 people including prominent MNS leaders like Rajeev Javlekar in the Central Mumbai region in an attempt to ensure that the situation remains under control. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has also been detained by the Mumbai Police.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ ANI