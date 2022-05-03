Loudspeaker Row: Pune Police Issue Preventive Notice To MNS Mumbai Chief & Other Leaders

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row, Pune Police has issued preventive notices to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city chief Sainath Babar including several other local leaders. This comes after the Aurangabad Police registered a case against Raj Thackeray and the organisers of the MNS rally that was held on May 1.

On the other hand, police have also detained MNS leader Prasad Ghorpade in Koparkhairane. In Navi Mumbai, 5 MNS office bearers were detained by Koparkhairane police. This includes MNS leaders Prasad Ghorpade, Balaji Londhe, Nitin Naik, Praveen Hange, Sharad Dighe, Nagesh Lingayat.

Meanwhile, the MNS chief has been booked under Section 116 of IPC (Abetment of an offense), Section 117 of IPC (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), Section 153 (provoking with intent to cause riots), Section 135 of the Bombay police act, which authorizes arrest and punishment for violations of Section 37.

However, hours after an FIR was lodged against him MNS supremo Raj Thackeray issued his first response, stating his demand to take down the loudspeakers atop mosques once again. Moreover, he has stated that if the same is not done by May 4, then people should play Hanuman Chalisa wherever loudspeakers are used. The MNS supremo has yet against targeted the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra over loudspeakers.

Hanuman Chalisa Row

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when the MNS President on April 12 gave the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government an ultimatum seeking the removal of loudspeakers from Mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Ahead of the May 3 deadline set by Raj Thackeray, the state government had discussed the rules surrounding the playing of loudspeakers. Nashik Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare on April 28 said that the order of the Supreme Court will be applicable, which mandates permission to play Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan and also it should not be played 15 minutes before and after Azaan.

Additionally, the loudspeakers should be placed 100 meters away from the Mosque. Naiknavare stated that the aim of the order is to maintain law and order.