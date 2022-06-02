Loudspeaker Row: Raj Thackeray Addresses MNS Workers; Wants Letter Delivered Across Homes

In a message to party workers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday said the loudspeaker issue – that garnered so much political attention – needs a permanent end.

The leader said that he will be forwarding a pamphlet to all MNS officials and requested them to distribute it among the public for aggressive public participation in the loudspeaker campaign.

"We had taken up the issue of loudspeakers and it heated up the politics across India. We shouldn't leave the issue. Basically, I am giving a letter to all of you (officials of MNS) and you ensure that it reaches every household in Maharashtra," the MNS chief said.

Raj Thackeray's message to the general public

In the letter, Raj Thackeray has asked the general public to report to the police station if the volume of loudspeakers exceeds 55 decibels. It noted:

"If the law is not complied with by the police even after being reported, concerned police will be accused of contempt of court

"If one doesn't abide by the rules, dial 100. Please call up the police and file a complaint. If required, tag them on official police handles on Facebook and Twitter. Don't forget to keep a record of it.

"Most importantly, please save the name and number of the MNS worker who will hand over this pamphlet to you. If you are in any problem, the MNS workers will reach out to you"

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. He was also scheduled to go to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on June 5, but he has put the plan on hold for now.

"My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques. Our aandolan (movement) will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws," the MNS chief had said.