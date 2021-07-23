Louis Berger Case: Goa Court Orders Charges' Framing Against Ex-CM Digambar Kamat, Alemao

In a massive setback for the Goa unit of the Congress party, a special court on Thursday ordered that the charges be framed against former Chief Minister of the state Digambar Kamat. Along with Kamat, the court has also ordered the framing of charges against former state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Churchill Alemao. The order comes in connection with money laundering in the Louis Berger bribery case.

Responding to a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Justice Sherin Paul at the special court in Mapusa ordered that the charges be framed against Kamat and Alemao, who have been asked to remain present before the court on July 26. The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2015, based on an FIR filed by the Goa police, following which a chargesheet was filed in this connection before the special court in 2015. Then again in 2016, the crime branch filed a supplementary charge sheet. Another chargesheet was filed in 2019.

It was alleged that US-based firm Louis Berger had bribed Indian officials with several crores of rupees to win two major water developmental projects in Goa. The Rs 1,031-crore project, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was approved when the Kamat-led government was in power, for augmenting water supply in south Goa and laying sewerage lines in the state's major cities. It was alleged that the state ministers received bribes to the tune of $976,000 to grant contracts for the JICA-funded project in Goa. Kamat was alleged to have received a bribe of Rs 1.2 crore while Alemao was alleged to have received Rs 75 lakh.

The state police had earlier arrested Alemao, JICA project director Anand Wachasunder and Louis Berger's vice-president Satyakam Mohanty in the case, but in spite of being named as the main conspirator, Kamat had averted arrest.