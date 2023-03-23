Love Jihad Discussed In Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis Assures 'strict Law Will Be Made'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed the state legislative assembly and highlighted the growing cases of religious conversion of Hindu girls under what appears to be "love Jihad". Fadnavis said that his government will take important steps to establish a strong law against such conversions.

Highlighting the growing number of cases across the state, Fadnavis said that recently the state has witnessed more than 40 such protests on love jihad. "We are taking love jihad cases very seriously; we have witnessed more than 40 such protests on love jihad, and more than 3,04,070 people take part in such protests."

On #LoveJihaad and forced conversion in Maharashtra Legislative Council..

आदिवासींच्या धर्मांतरणाचे काही प्रकार लक्षात आले आहेत. मधल्या काळात फसवणुकीतून विवाह वाढले आहेत. यावर विविध राज्यातील कायद्यांची माहिती मागवून त्यावर अभ्यास करून प्रतिबंधासाठी कडक कायदे करण्यात येतील.… pic.twitter.com/9pgKm2zN1H — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 23, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis speaks on 'love jihad'

Fadnavis said, "We are studying the kinds of provisions made in love jihad laws in other states, and after a complete study we will come up with a strong law against love jihad."

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis posted a video of his address, in which he strongly criticised the whole process of religious conversion and said his government will take strict actions against

"Some forms of conversion of tribals have been noticed. Fraudulent marriages have increased in the intervening period. Strict laws will be made for prevention after seeking information on the laws of various states and studying them. An order passed in respect of inter-faith marriage is not a superseding law. The intention is only to ask about the welfare of the said girl and to get her immediate help. If lakhs of people march for a demand, the government cannot ignore it," said Fadnavis during his address in the assembly.

In recent times, it has been found that the cases of religious conversion of Hindu girls in the name of love have increased in the state of Maharashtra. Earlier. Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha claimed that over one lakh cases of 'love jihad,' were witnessed across the state.

Image: PTI