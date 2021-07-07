'Lower Caste Members Being Appointed As Ministers For Poll Benefits': Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid the Cabinet exapnsion, Congress MP Malikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that several Dalits and backward caste members are being made Ministers for electoral benefits. Stating that the Centre is doing all this with the polls in mind, the Congress MP said that the people from lower caste are being made ministers to distract people. "They are not doing this for the welfare of the lower caste communities but because of their compulsion," Mallikarjun Kharge added.

27 OBC ministers, 11 women in PM Modi's new Cabinet

There are 14 ministers below the age of 50 in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a perfect balance of castes, regions and experience. The rainbow cabinet will have ministers who are seasoned administrators to anchor and guide their departments -- 46 have experience in the Central government, four are former Chief Ministers and 18 are former ministers in state governments. The council of ministers will also have a mix of experienced professionals -- with 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven civil servants, seven with research degrees and three with degrees in business. There will be 11 women ministers from across nine states.

From Harsh Vardhan to Pokhriyal, Checkout major resignations ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

In a massive development ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion, several major resignations were witnessed on Wednesday afternoon with as many as 9 sitting Ministers dropping out of the Modi Cabinet. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who helmed the nation's Health Ministry during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has resigned from the Modi cabinet in what has turned out to be the biggest shocker. Similarly, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who has navigated the Education system and the exam schedules of schools, colleges, and Boards amid the pandemic, is another crucial development. Sources report that Dr Pokhriyal resigned due to health issues.

Apart from these two names, as many as 6 more Ministers along with the likes of Union Labour Minister Santosh, Union Minister Chemicals and Fertilizers and a prominent face from Karnataka Sadanand Gowda, MoS Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, amongst others have also dropped out of the new Modi cabinet.

Ministers who have resigned ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Harsh Vardhan

Sanjay Dhotre

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Sadanand Gowda

Rao Sahib Danve Patil

Debasree Chaudhuri

Santosh Gangwar

Thawar Chand Gehlot

Ratan Lal Kataria

Pratap Sarangi

Babul Supriyo

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

43 Ministers to take oath in cabinet expansion

Sources told Republic TV that as many as 43 Ministers including names such as Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anupriya Patel, Ajay Bhatt, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati paras, Pritam Munde, Shobha Karandlaje, Rcp Singh, Vinod Sonkar, Pankaj Choudhary, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nisith Pramanik, and others are likely to be inducted in the new Modi cabinet. While the induction of the aforesaid leaders into the Union Council of Ministers is almost confirmed, details about portfolio allocation remain unclear. Meanwhile, three Ministers-- MoS G Kishan Reddy, MoS Anurag Thakur, and MoS Parshottam Rupala are likely to be promoted.

