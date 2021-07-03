LPG Price Hike: Pune Police Detain NCP Workers For Staging Protest

NCP workers were detained by Pune Police on Saturday for protesting against the LPG price hike. NCP workers have not restricted their LPG price hike protest to Pune only, but also took their way to Mumbai. An NCP worker said that the cylinder price has increased by Rs. 25 and it was around Rs 324 under United Progressive Alliance(UPA), but it has reached Rs 900 in just seven years.

Why LPG price hiked in the last seven years?

In March 2014, the LPG refill used to cost Rs. 410.50 only, but now it costs Rs. 834.50 which has almost doubled. It has directly jumped on increasing Rs.125 per cylinder in the last 32 days which led to a stretched budget of households. LPG price hike took place due to the international benchmark rate of the LPG and the exchange rate of dollar and rupee. However, the oil marketing companies recorded a dip in the price of commercial LPG cylinders by more than Rs. 100 on June 1.

How many times LPG price hiked in 2021?

In 2021, LPG prices were increased in February and March, but in April the cylinder rate was cut by rs.10. In Delhi, the price of LPG was Rs. 694 at the very beginning of 2021, but it directly jumped to Rs. 719 in February. Further, it led to Rs. 769 on February 15, followed by Rs. 819 per cylinder in March. And finally, the current LPG prices led to Rs. 819.

Other fuel price hike

Not only LPG price hike, but India also recorded other fuel price hike too. Petrol and Diesel prices are also touching the sky i.e., Rs. 104.9 and Rs. 96.72 respectively in Mumbai. In Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs. 98.64 and Diesel prices are Rs. 92.03. Similarly, Brent crude oil is also trading at the US $ 74.69 from $ 70.65 on June 1. One of the reasons behind the continuous hike in fuel prices is central and state taxes.

