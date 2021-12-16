LS adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by opposition members demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Trinamool Congress members, who had earlier stayed away from the opposition grouping, were in the Well of the House raising slogans along with members of the Congress and Left parties, demanding the ouster of Mishra as soon as Speaker Om Birla called for the Question Hour.

As the Speaker called Rahul Gandhi, who had a question listed on Thursday, the Congress member demanded removal of Mishra from the council of ministers.

“This minister should be removed from the government. He is a 'criminal', action should be taken against him," Gandhi said, adding that Mishra was “involved” in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“The minister’s involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri killings has come to light. It has been said that there was a conspiracy. We should be allowed to speak about it,” the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad said as opposition members waved placards and raised slogans in the Well of the House.

The Speaker asked Gandhi to stick to the question related to the MSME sector that was listed against his name.

“You are a senior member. You ask the question number 262. You will be given adequate time to ask the question you have listed for Question Hour,” the Speaker said.

BJP members stood up as Gandhi continued to speak on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“Your minister here has attacked farmers. He should resign. His involvement is there. There has been a conspiracy. He should be punished for that. He should be removed from the government” Gandhi said.

With Gandhi ignoring the suggestion to stick to the listed question, the Speaker moved on to the next question.

As the sloganeering continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.PTI SKU NAB SKU DV DV

