LS Adjourns Till Noon Amid Protests By TRS Members

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Wednesday amid continuous protests by members of the TRS over farmer issues.

The members shouted slogans and displayed placards over farmer issues in the Well of the House during the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that it was not the right thing to do and emphasised that the Question Hour was important.

Four questions and their supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour which went on for nearly half-an-hour.

As the protests continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon.

