LS Deadlock Ends With Revocation Of Suspension Of 4 Congress MPs; Price Rise Debate Begins

The deadlock ended in the Lok Sabha, with a motion to remove the suspension of four Congress members being passed on Monday. On July 25, the MPs - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan - were suspended by Speaker Om Birla for the remaining part of the ongoing Monsoon session when even after multiple warnings, they continued holding protests with placards during the proceedings over price rise.

Post the suspension, the Lower House of the Parliament was seeing multiple adjournments. Even earlier in the day, the House was adjourned first till 12 p.m. after the House convened for the day amid as the Opposition protests over the suspension of the MPs. When the House reassembled at 12 p.m., Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering leading to another adjournment till 2 p.m.

After the motion was passed, the Speaker of the House said, "I will request all the parties that placards should not be brought inside the House. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I will listen neither to the government nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I am giving last chance to them."

Govt says 'the suspension will be revoked if suspended Congress MPs apologise'

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the suspension of opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House.

"We have been maintaining that the government is ready for discussion on price rise and today finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman resumed her office after recovering from Covid," Joshi said.

Besides, the 4 MPs in Lok Sabha, 20 MPs in the Rajya Sabha were suspended for their unruly behaviour and creating ruckus in Parliament. The MPs were suspended under Rule Number 256 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which states, "The Chairman may, if he deems it necessary, suspend a member from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session..”