LS Erupts At Modi's 'Speaking 30 Mins, Current Reaching Some Tube Lights Only Now' Jibe

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks, responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' Attack. While PM Modi was responding to the Danda remark, the entire Lok Sabha erupted with the Prime Minister.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. https://t.co/oV0NIu76cA — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

The Prime Minister in his response had said, "I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

READ | BJP fires choice words at Rahul Gandhi for 'Danda' diatribe against PM Modi, seeks action

After the Prime Minister's remark, the entire Opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rose to criticise the Prime Minister. PM Modi responded to this interruption with a witty response, he said, "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this."

READ | PM Modi fires scorching reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack; says he's 'gaali-proof'

'The young people of India will hit him with sticks'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youth would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

“Narendra Modi is giving speeches right now but he won’t be able to leave his home after 7-8 months. The young people of India will hit him with sticks and make him understand that India cannot progress without giving jobs to the young people,” Rahul Gandhi said.

READ | PM Modi takes a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, thanks him for promoting 'Fit India'

READ | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks PM Modi on PoK, says 'Why don't we get back PoK?'