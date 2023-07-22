LS Polls: Cong Assigns Responsibility To K'taka Leaders To Understand Ground Realities

The Congress has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and is trying to understand the ground realities of each constituency in Karnataka. The Congress, which formed a new coalition to strengthen the opposition's organisation, held a meeting in Karnataka and tried to send a message to the country about its preparedness. Along with this, the work of collecting information about the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state has been initiated.

With less than a year to go for general elections, the AICC wants information on the current scenario in each Lok Sabha constituency and the details sought are as follows;

1) The status of the last election and the change in votes after the assembly elections

2) The mood of the people and the strength of the people's representatives

3) The ticket aspirants, the strength of the opposition parties and the local impact in the recently held elections

4) The opinion among the people about the sitting MPs and their strengths and weaknesses.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a KPCC functionary told Republic, "We have received instructions from Delhi to give an objective report to some of the leaders in the party and the process of collecting information will begin soon. Those appointed for the task will collect feedback from leaders district-wise. They will then send a report of each of the constituency to Delhi."

Congress targets 20 seats in Karnataka for Lok Sabha elections

The AICC has given a target to Karnataka Congress to win at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats and thereby reduce the BJP's strength. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP performed better than expected by winning 25 seats, apart from Hassan which JDS won and Bengaluru Rural by the Congress. In Mandya, the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate was defeated by Sumalatha, an independent candidate. The Modi wave prevailed last time for the saffron party but the Congress emerged victorious in the 2023 assembly elections and wants to take full advantage of it.

Political analyst Dr Chambi Puranik speaking to Republic said that "The JD(S), on the other hand, has also suffered an assembly defeat. The Congress feels that it will directly benefit from the dwindling strength of the JD(S) MLAs. The Congress is also paying special attention to Hassan, where the JD(S) won in 2019, and wants to wrest the Mandya seat this time."

The work of keeping the party organisation active is also being done in the background, sources say. In the coming days, the Congress is planning to involve workers in various tasks, including organising a strategy against the central government, door-to-door campaigning of the government's scheme, and strengthening booth level organisational capacity of the party.