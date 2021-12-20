LS Proceedings Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid protest by Opposition members over various issues including Lakhimpur violence.

As soon as the House met, members stormed into the Well and began protesting.

Amid protests, the House took up several questions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain the decorum of the House and go back to their seats.

As the members refused to relent, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon.

