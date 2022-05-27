LS Secretariat Summons Maha DGP & Mumbai CP After Navneet Rana's Harassment Complaint

Acting on the complaint of illegal arrest and harassment by MP Navneet Rana, the Privilege & Ethics Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification on Friday through which it directed the Director General of Police of Maharashtra Rajnish Seth, along with Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey to appear before the Committee of oral evidence.

Also asked to appear before the Committee is Yashwant Bhanudas, Superintendent of Women District Prison Class-2, Byculla. The aforementioned people have been called on June 15, 2022, to appear in 'committee room 2' of the Parliament House Abbexe Extension in Delhi.

Also, a copy of the notification was sent to the Chief Secretary of the government of Maharashtra, Manu Kumar Shrivastava.

"It may kindly be ensured that the officials of the Government of Maharashtra mentioned above appear before the Committee of Evidence on the date, time and venue indicated above," the order read.



'Have placed everything before the LS Committee', says Navneet Rana

The development comes days after Navneet Rana appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai".

Stating that she had placed everything in front of the committee, the Independent MP said that those responsible for alleged atrocities should be punished.

"I have kept everything in front of the committee right from the time they arrested me from my place till 14 days that I was in the custody. Sanjay Raut is also a part of it. Now, it is on the committee to decide. They should be punished and they will be punished," Navneet Rana said.

Earlier, the Independent MP from Amravati had written a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and informed how she along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana was 'illegally arrested' on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

She also alleged being denied access to drinking water and washroom after the arrest, and said that she was 'mistreated on account of belonging to Scheduled Caste'.