LS Secretariat To Investigate BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks Against BSP's Danish Ali

The case pertaining to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks targeting BSP MP Danish Ali will now be investigated by the Lok Sabha secretariat, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey confirmed Thursday.

Dubey expressed "gratitude" to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla who "entrusted the responsibility of investigation in the Danish Ali case to the committee of Lok Sabha Secretariat”.

The BJP MP claimed that this was only possible because the BJP has "majority” in the Lok Sabha. Dubey further recalled past instances during the Congress rule such as the RJD-JDU-Congress' shoe-and-mike fight in 2006, Sonia Gandhi's assault in 2012, fight at the time of formation of Telangana in 2014, leaving MPs injured, neither committee formed nor punished.

Congress LS chief writes to Speaker

This comes soon after Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh on September 23 wrote to Speaker Om Birla demanding the immediate suspension of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, saying he has brought immense shame to the House with his "vile and communal" remarks against BSP member Danish Ali.

"An MP behaving like a hate monger in the hallowed halls of our democracy is a shocking aberration which must never be tolerated and the matter should be referred to the privilege committee so that Ali gets justice,” he wrote.

"I am writing this letter to request your goodself to take the most immediate action on the matter cited herewith. Ever since I have assumed the responsibility of being on the panel of Chairperson in the Lok Sabha, it has been my endeavor to ensure the spirit of the Constitution and uphold the values of the August House,” the MP added.

What did Ramesh Bidhuri do?

Notably, the BJP MP during a discussion in the Lok Sabha over Chandrayaan-3's success on September 21, called Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali a 'terrorist' among other things.

The act resulted in BJP issuing a show-cause notice to Bidhuri and asking him to “explain his conduct”.

Responding to the remarks, Ali said, “I couldn’t sleep the night I was abused and I am even considering leaving the Lok Sabha if no action is taken against him.”