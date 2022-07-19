LS Speaker Om Birla Accepts Shinde Faction's Demand To Change Shiv Sena Leader Of House

After 12 Shiv Sena MPs joined hands with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which, they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the latter on Tuesday accepted the demand of the Shinde faction to change the leader of the House. Now the leader of Shiv Sena in the house will be Rahul Shewale, whereas, Bhavana Gawali has been retained as the Chief Whip, informed sources.

The 12 Shiv Sena MPs are Shrikant Shinde, Dhairyasheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, and Bhavana Gawali.

Earlier, while addressing the media, the Maharashtra CM said, "All 12 MPs have handed over the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. I had a meeting with the lawyers as the OBC reservation matter is to take place tomorrow before the court. We have come forward and formed a govt of Shiv Sena and BJP in the state as we respect the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe saheb. We know the people of Maharashtra have accepted as what we did today is the mandate of the people of Maharashtra given to us two and a half years back. "

Rahul Shewale had said that the MPs were unhappy in the Uddhav faction and therefore, they decided to join Shinde and switch to the NDA alliance. Shewale also informed that only the floor leader has been changed and not the Chief whip.

"Many MPs were unhappy. Members of parliament can change their leader. As per that, only today MPs have submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker. We hope the procedure will be begun on that letter. We are part of the NDA," Shewale added.

Uddhav suffers almighty setback

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray witnessed a split in the Parliamentary party after 12 Sena MPs joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. CM Shinde informed that all the 12 MPs have submitted a letter to the Speaker to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha.

On July 18, these 12 MPs attended a virtual meeting chaired by CM Shinde, following which, the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Vinayak Raut on the very same day wrote to Speaker Om Birla.