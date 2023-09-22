LS Speaker Om Birla Cautions BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Over Abusive Remarks For BSP MP

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has cautioned Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri over his remarks on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Friday, September 22. Bidhuri has used abusive remarks for MP Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha.

Birla has taken serious note of the objectionable comments made by Bidhuri and has warned him of “strict action” if the behavior is repeated in the future, reported news agency PTI. The BJP MP’s remarks have also been expunged. Similar request was made by Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, however, Congress member K Suresh who was on the chair has already directed the officials to expunge the remarks. The Opposition has demanded a strict action against Bidhuri.

Opposition targets BJP over Bidhuri’s remarks

The Opposition parties were quick to attack the BJP over the communal remarks made by Bidhuri against the BSP MLA, who happens to be a practicing Muslim. The Congress party demanding suspension of Bidhuri alleged that his remarks portray the saffron party’s ideology.

"What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us...The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and strictest punishment should be taken against him,” said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has also condemned the remarks and has questioned why the Prime Minister has not spoken anything yet. "I was saddened, but not surprised. This is the truth of PM's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We need to think that if such words were used for an MP in Parliament, then to what kind of language against Muslims, Dalits legitimacy is been given? Till now, the PM could not say a word on Ramesh Bidhuri...." questioned Jha.

Rajnath Singh expresses regret

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also expressed regret for the derogatory remarks made by one of the MPs of the party and said that while he has not the remarks, he urges the chair to expunge them from records. "I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," said Singh and was appreciated by the members of Opposition parties for taking cognisane of the issue. The MPs of Opposition parties responded to Singh’s stand thumping the desks.

