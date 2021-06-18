LS Speaker Om Birla Justifies Pashupati Paras' Election As LJP President

Putting to rest the constitutional-unconstitutional debate going on in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday asserted that the 'Parliament does not run by any political party's constitution'. He stated that if a party follows the due procedure to choose the parliamentary party leader and the chief submits a letter informing the same, then the decision is to be recorded. Moving on to the decision of recording Pashupati Paras as the parliamentary party of LJP, he said that it was appropriate as there were signatures of five MPs and the letter of the chief whip.

"The decision (of recording Pasupati Kumar Paras as the parliamentary party of LJP) was appropriate as there were signatures of five MPs and the letter of the chief whip," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

The constitutional- unconstitutional debate of LJP

On Thursday, Chirag Paswan had termed his uncle Pashupati Paras' election as the LJP President ‘unconstitutional’. “The country runs according to a constitution... if you don't follow it, you can’t run any organization," he added. "Only nine people were present in the meeting on Thursday, so how was the election possible? Elections held due to lack of information are against the constitution of our party. They do not even have the right to call a meeting,” he said.

This of course did not go down well with Uncle Pashupati Paras who reiterated that Chirag Paswan was no longer 'a parliamentary leader and president of LJP'. He asserted that the party in particular and the country in general works on the basis of the Constitution, and 'Chirag's opinion does not matter'. He added, "He does not even know about the Constitution."

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday, Chirag Paswan approached the Election Commission. Talking about his meeting with the EC officials, he said that he has requested to allow him 'another chance' so that he can produce all the documents that they need to ascertain his position as the party president in the parliament.

LJP family crisis

Earlier this week, Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of LJP national president after Paras called an emergency meeting of the party's national working committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. The five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Notably, within a year of the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party. LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.

