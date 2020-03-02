Cong-BJP Face-off: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned On Day 1 After Multiple Interruptions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requested the members of the House to 'maintain dignity' and respect during the proceedings of the House. His remarks came after the Lower house of the Parliament witnessed chaotic developments during the second half of the Budget session

Speaker unhappy with MPs' behavior

"Our effort should be that we maintain the dignity of Parliament. I am personally pained over what happened in the House. We do not want to run the House in this condition..I feel when the House functions properly in a manner that democracy is strengthened, then only it should be run," he said.

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha as Opposition parties vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The House was initially adjourned till 2 pm, and when the House resumed in the afternoon, the opposition members, once again started raising slogans from the Well against the government. They went into the area of treasury benches carrying a black banner, which demanded Shah's resignation.

Opposition parties had decided to stage protests outside the Parliament before the start of the session and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah because of the inaction of Delhi police during last week's riots in the national capital, which claimed 47 lives. While some parties shouted slogans, others wore a black band around their eye (to replicate the government's ignorance towards the rioters) and some asked for the Shah's resignation.

Earlier, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened. "The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us," he told PTI.

"We will continue to raise the demand of Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on the floor of the House," Chowdhury said.

