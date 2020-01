Lt Guv of Puducherry Kiran Bedi listed the challenges that will be focused in the Union Territory in the year 2020. Bedi, at a press conference, said that the foremost challenge is to ensure that local body election is conducted in the next year, second to establish Puducherry as a cleaner territory, and third, to raise local financial resources and improve quality of education. She thanked the people for being cooperative and respectful and wished everyone a happy and prosperous new year.