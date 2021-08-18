Lucknow: Congress Stages Protest, Says 'UP Govt Has Turned Deaf Ear To Common People'

On the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Congress leaders on Wednesday held a march from Gandhi statue to the state Assembly in Lucknow. The Congress leaders were protesting against inflation, COVID-19 deaths and on the issue of women's safety. Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra said that CM Yogi Adityanath-led government has turned deaf ears to the issues of common people.

Aradhana Mishra said, "The state government has turned a deaf ear to the issues of the common people. If people raise their voices against inflation, unemployment issues, the government confiscates their property. We are here to support the common people."

Lucknow: Congress states protest against UP govt

Remarking that CM Yogi Adityanath has become insensitive to the problems faced by the people in the state, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the state people are disappointed by the state government. Asserting that the Congress party is there to support the unemployed youths and farmers, Lallu said that his party will discuss all issues, including women's safety and inflation.

Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The government has failed on every front. The people are disappointed." The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monsoon Session on Tuesday, the House was adjourned soon after paying tribute to six sitting MLAs, who had passed away recently. Following this, the Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party and the Congress staged protests by adopting innovative ideas to counter the UP government on several fronts-from a petrol price hike to unemployment and COVID-19 management. UP Assembly polls are due early next year.

