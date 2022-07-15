In Punjab, a video of an altercation between AAP Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna and ACP Jyoti Yadav over a scheduled search operation went viral on social media recently. Responding to the incident, ACP Yadav exclusively spoke to Republic TV and stated that she was following the orders of her senior officers and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a bid to deter the criminal elements of the state. The ACP also said that she was not instructed to inform the local MLA regarding the search operations and was just performing her duties.

"We had conducted a search operation in Shimlapuri following the orders of Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana and this was a part of the PAN-Punjab operation which is ongoing after the directions of the DGP and Chief Minister of the state to deter the criminal elements including the drug mafias", she said On being asked if she was instructed to take a local MLA along with her during search Ops, ACP Yadav added, "No I was not asked to do any such things or inform a local MLA, just instructed to brief my force and conduct search operations in the morning. We already completed our operations and were about to wind up when the MLA Madam arrived. I was not questioned by my seniors over the issue as I performed my duty".

AAP MLA publicly argues with Ludhiana ACP over search ops

An altercation took place between AAP Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna and ACP Jyoti Yadav over a scheduled search operation on Wednesday. The MLA tried to show her supremacy as the ACP arrived to conduct an operation to nab drug smugglers and anti-social elements in Shimlapuri and adjoining areas. Chinna questioned Yadav on why she wasn't informed about this in advance. She insisted that the Police Commissioner had directed that MLAs of the respective areas should be taken along during search operations. After a few minutes, the AAP legislator accompanied the police during the search operation.

In a video of the argument accessed by Republic TV, AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna asked, "Who is the MLA"? In response, ACP Jyoti Yadav said, "You are the MLA". When asked why she was not informed about the search operation, the IPS officer retorted, “I got directions from CP Ludhiana to for search operation”.

