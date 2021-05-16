Ludhiana: Clashes Erupt Between Lok Insaaf Party MLA & Akali Dal Workers

Amid the restrictions imposed by Punjab government in the state in the wake of the surge in Coronavirus infections, members of the Lok Insaaf Party and Akali Dal indulged in violent clashes on Sunday. A clash broke out between members of both the political factions in Ludhiana where the Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains had arrived to launch the road construction work while the Akali Dal workers reached the spot to question the delay in construction of the road, according to reports.

Akali Dal workers have claimed that their turbans were tossed during the clash and others were injured, while the police on the spot miserably failed to control the situation. Video accessed by Republic Media Network shows MLA Simarjit Singh Bains manhandling and hitting Akali Dal workers.

"Simarjit Singh Bains himself has resorted to violence and is seen physically abusing others. The turban we wear is our pride and honour. Tossing the turban is a shameful act and such an MLA who indulges in this act is a disgrace. He doesn't have any answers so he has resorted to violence and hooliganism. We were serving Langar but Simarjit Singh Bains obstructed us. MLAs shouldn't be like him," Youth Akali Dal chief Gurdeep Singh Gosha, who was present during the clash, said.

Punjab's COVID restrictions continue

In the wake of the continued high positivity rate of COVID-19 in Punjab, the state government has extended the restrictions in the state till the end of this month. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered an extension of all the existing restrictions till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh said the casual attitude of people towards symptoms of cold and cough and their hesitancy to report the symptoms timely is the reason for the COVID surge. The Chief Minister called for early identification of the infected people to ensure their early treatment.

The state government has launched a special drive for villages to deal with COVID-19 cases in the state. The Corona Mukt Pindu Abhiyaan launched in rural areas is a campaign to raise awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour and to conduct sampling and vaccination drives in the rural areas which have witnessed an alarming surge lately.