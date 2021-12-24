Last Updated:

Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab CM Channi Affirms 'investigation Started Against Drug Mafia'

Speaking over the Ludhiana blast, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi addressed the media and added that there could be a link between the drug mafia and the blast

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Republic


After back to back tragic incidents took place in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday addressed the media and gave details on the recent Ludhiana court blast. "I had a word with Amit Shah and taking assistance from the Centre," added the Chief Minister.  Ahead of Punjab polls, CM Channi also attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal and added 'he is an absconder'. The Chief Minister also talked about the Kapurthala incident and confirmed that there is no evidence that sacrilege was done. 

"I had a word with Amit Shah and taking assistance from the Centre. Today a minister from the Centre is also here to discuss. The deceased was handling the explosive in the blast. Either he was carrying or assembling the explosive. Law minister Kiren Rijiju likely to reach Ludhiana around 12:30 PM," added CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab CM links drug case to Ludhiana blast

CM Channi on Kapurthala tragic incident

"In Kapurthala (killing of a man for alleged sacrilege), no evidence that sacrilege was done. Matter being probed... FIR to be amended" added the Chief Minister.

Punjab CM attacks Arvind Kejriwal, calls him 'absconder' 

"AAP says I am doing drama. Arvind Kejriwal gave 'Mafinama' in court and said sorry to Bikram Singh Majithia and ran away. He is an absconder. His 10 MLAs also left him as he could not take a stand on this drug issue," continued the Chief Minister.

Punjab Govt to waive off debt up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers

The Chief Minister started his address by informing that the state government has decided to waive off debt up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers who have land up to 5 acres which will be implemented in 10 days.

"Punjab govt has decided to waive off debt up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers who have land up to 5 acres - to be implemented in 10 days. We've also waived off the debt of landless labourers; a decision to form a Commission for General category has been passed," added Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. 

Image: Republic

Tags: Ludhiana Blast, Punjab, Ludhiana Court Blast
First Published:
