Ludhiana Court Blast: Sidhu Links Incident To Sacrileges; Says 'Punjabiyat Under Attack'

In the wake of the explosion at a Ludhiana court, Punjab state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, called it a 'planned conspiracy' to destabilise the state. Addressing the media, Sidhu linked the recent sacrilege cases to the blast, asking 'Why is one community being targetted?'. He added that no attempts to polarise Punjabis will succeed.

"The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law & Order problems in Punjab. Why is this happening just before the election? Why is a particular community being targeted? People who sold Punjab, I want to tell them - you cannot polarise Punjab like this before elections," said Sidhu.

He added, "Punjab is one and will remain united. Recently a 'beadbi' (sacrilege) occurred and one was attempted. It is clear that govt machinery is being used to frighten a particular community ahead of polls. Democracy is being mangled and made into a dictatorship by Central agencies, but it won't work. Punjab will display unity in diversity in face of adversity in the form of sacrileges and bomb blasts."

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 23, 2021

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two and injuring several. Multiple police teams, forensic teams, and fire tenders have reached the spot and the site has been sealed. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. While the nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, an NIA team has reached the spot.

Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Speaking to the media from the site, CP GPS Bullar said, "We have sent everyone to hospital. The area has been sealed. We have called for a forensic team from Chandigarh. Will brief after investigation is done." DGP Punjab has directed to beef up security in courts across Punjab as a precautionary measure.

Reacting to the incident, CM Charanjit Channi speculated 'anti-national' forces in play ahead of the polls. Channi asserted that government is on alert and no one guilty will be spared. The CM is set to visit Ludhiana now. Ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh condemned the incident and sought a thorough probe.