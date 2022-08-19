As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it was proof of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy that was introduced to benefit the liquor mafia.

Addressing a joint press conference, former Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said it would not be an exaggeration if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was called 'Lutyens ke lootere'.

Targeting the Arvind Kejriwal government, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “They have claimed that the government is earning profit due to the new excise policy. But we have been saying from day one that there is corruption and the policy has been brought to benefit the liquor mafia. The CBI raids are proof of this corruption.”

Gupta also claimed that the Delhi excise policy was introduced at a time when the country was fighting against COVID-19. “They waived off Rs 144 crore license fee of liquor vends instead of using the money for COVID relief. They even allowed liquor vends even in residential colonies and prohibited areas under the Master Plan,” he said. The BJP leader further alleged that the policy was brought in haste ahead of the Punjab elections.

"Arvind Kejriwal’s identity today is that of a corrupt CM. He has misled the people of the city…. This corrupt government has no right to remain in power,” said BJP MP Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The CBI on Friday morning conducted searches at the residence of Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently-withdrawn excise policy of the AAP government. Raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four government officials.

The Delhi Deputy CM has been named as an accused in the case along with former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and two others.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

Recently, LG Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter.

Following today's CBI raids, Sisodia said he would cooperate in the probe to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating was found against him so far.