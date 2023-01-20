'Luxembourg PM Told Me He Is Modi Bhakt': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Recalls Davos Visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday revealed that during his recent visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told him that he is a “Modi bhakt” (fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

Addressing a rally in Mumbai in which Prime Minister Modi was also present on the stage and launched several developmental projects, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday, said, "I’m pleased to say that his popularity is not just in India, but also in Davos. It is our pride. I was happy that the name of our Prime Minister is on the lips of prominent people of the world."

"Luxembourg PM met me (in Davos) and told me that he is a 'Modi Bhakt'. He clicked a photo with me and said to show it to PM Modi. I met many people from Germany and Saudi Arabia and they asked me if I am with PM Modi. I said ‘I am his man’ only," CM Shinde said.

#WATCH | Luxembourg PM met me (in Davos) and told me that he is a Modi bhakt. He clicked a photo with me and said to show it to PM Modi. I met many people from Germany and Saudi and they asked me if I am with PM Modi. I said I am his man only: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (19.01) pic.twitter.com/iCYS4E2UCz — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

PM Modi inaugurates multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 38,800 crore in Mumbai

On Thursday, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Mumbai. The projects worth Rs 38,800 crore, include dedicating to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and seven sewage treatment plants, inaugurating 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, and beginning road concretisation work on approximately 400 kilometres of Mumbai roads. The Prime Minister also initiated the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana.

Addressing the public gathering, PM Modi said that the projects would play a major role in making Mumbai a better metropolitan and congratulated the beneficiaries and Mumbaikars. He also highlighted that for the first time, the world is showing faith in the resolve of India. The Prime Minister said that as Indians eagerly await a developed India, the same optimism for India can be seen in the world.

(With inputs from ANI)