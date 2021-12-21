'Lynching Unheard Of Before 2014': Rahul Gandhi Mum On Punjab Incidents; Targets PM Modi

Even as two men were lynched to death over sacrilege allegations in Punjab, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi and the Centre on Tuesday. Instead of condemning the lynching, he claimed that this phenomenon was unheard of before the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Until now, very few politicians from mainstream parties barring Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi have unequivocally condemned the lynchings while focusing only on the 'sacrilege' aspect.

For instance, Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu demanded capital punishment for those guilty of this offence. Addressing a gathering on December 19, he opined, "Today also conspiracies are afoot to disturb the peace of Punjab. I, Navjot Singh Sidhu, announce that if anywhere Beadbi happens (sacrilege) be it Quran Sharif, Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib - they should be brought in front of the people and hanged to death. They should get the biggest punishment of the Constitution because that is intended to outrage religious feelings".

2014 से पहले ‘लिंचिंग’ शब्द सुनने में भी नहीं आता था।



Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2021

Lynchings in Punjab

On December 18, a man was seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, caught in time before an alleged sacrilege attempt and beaten to death thereafter. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by the Amritsar DCP to probe the possible conspiracy behind this act of sacrilege. A day later, an unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib- the Sikh religious flag at a Gurudwara located on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur road in Nizampur village of Punjab.

Moreover, three police personnel including a Station House Officer who tried to save the man were also injured. On the complaint of the Gurudwara's manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered under Section 295A which deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. Throwing light upon this incident, SSP HP Singh who was present on the spot told Republic TV revealed that the mob was invited to the site of the crime via social media citing the sacrilege bid in Amritsar.