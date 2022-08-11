Madan Mitra Calls Mondal Key TMC Leader After CBI Arrests Him In Cattle Smuggling Case

Speaking to reporters after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's arrest, party leader Madan Mitra said Anubrata Mondal was an important member of our party.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, TMC leader Madan Mitra said, “I found out today that Anubrata Mondal has been arrested by the CBI. It's a sensitive matter. Only the party spokesman is authorised to comment. The CM has said that corruption wouldn't be supported. That's been proved as Partha Chatterjee has been ousted.”

“The ball has started rolling. Let us see what happens. TMC will not support corruption at any cost. We did not even support Partha Chatterjee. What is possible in Maharashtra, will not be possible in Bengal. TMC party members support honesty and they are with Mamata Banerjee,” Madan Mitra added.

Anubrata Mondal's arrest

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal after he repeatedly skipped the summons of the agency in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. Reportedly, a team of the CBI entered his residence at around 10 AM on Thursday with the CRPF being deployed outside. On September 21, 2020, the CBI arrested Satish Kumar, a former BSF commandant over the illegal cattle trade along the Bangladesh border. Mondal's name cropped up during the probe.

Cattle smuggling case

The case involves the collusion of BSF officials, politicians, excise personnel and racketeers to smuggle thousands of cattle from Bangladesh across the 2,216 km India-Bangladesh border. Significantly, BJP has accused the involvement of the TMC in the scam as the names of a number of TMC politicians have emerged in the case.

The summons to senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal by the CBI comes close to the heels of the arrest of former Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence.